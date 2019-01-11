Aquaman May Be Bigger Than Batman!

Move over Batman and Superman… These were the two big heroes that DC has always banked on, until now… It appears that all DC needs right now is Aquaman! As of this weekend, the King of the seas will cross the $1 billion mark in worldwide ticket sales; putting this movie on track to becoming the biggest DC comics movie ever!

Currently the Dark Knight series with Christian Bale as Batman has been on top for DC.

This is a big win for DC as its struggled behind Marvel and Disney for some time now… Some say, part of the reason for the success is Jason Momoa as the lead- and his shirt is off a lot…