Listen Live

Arcade Fire Has Responded To The Jenner’s Ridiculous T-Shirts

Arcade Fire Beat The Jenner's At Their Own Game

By Kool Celebrities

In case you missed it, the tag team champions of attention-seeking – Kendall and Kylie Jenner – started selling some controversial t-shirts recently. People were very upset at the designs which featured images of iconic dead musicians with the Jenner’s own faces and initials printed over them. The shirts were priced at $125 each and featured the likeness of The Notorious B.I.G., Tupac, Jim Morrison. Biggie’s mom was rightly pissed:

 

Arcade Fire must have been a bit displeased by the shirts. Seeing an opportunity, the band is wisely cashing in on the Jenner hate. They just started selling some new merch that features the artwork from their new album pasted over top one of the Jenner’s faces. The cherry on top is that 100 per cent of the profits earned from the merch will be donated to the healthcare organization Partners In Health.

Not a bad way to turn the Jenner’s ignorance into something positive.

Related posts

Annie Lennox Has ‘Potential’, According To Radio Host’s Email

Ed Sheeran Off Twitter

Mariah Carey was cut from Will Ferrell’s latest film

Two stars leaving Hawaii Five-O over alleged wage inequality

Drake’s surprise performance at Nathan Phillips Square

Adele Cancels Final Two Shows

WATCH: Andrew Garfield’s newest film, Breathe

A Very Canadian “Commercial” (ft. Hockey & Drake)

Is Jay Z’s “4:44” the answer to Beyonce’s “Lemonade”?