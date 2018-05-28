Are Hair Scrunchie’s Trendy Again?
The revival is real...
Through the 80’s and especially 1990’s if you had long hair, you had a collection of hair scrunchies.
Scrunchies were in School’s, the workplace and all over TV…
Michelle Tanner
The girls from Saved By the Bell
I’m told these Chelsea King scrunchies are the new craze.
Prepare yourself, are you sitting down? They’re $19.99 each. Shouldn’t you get a pack of 3 for that price?
Do you wear it in your hair, or on your wrist? I’m confused.
Scrunchies are back… And they’re expensive.