“Are You Afraid Of The Dark” is Heading to The Big Screen

Nickelodeon’s classic TV Show “Are you Afraid of the Dark?” has been given the green light to be turned into a movie. The show ran from 1992 to 96 and was based on a group of teens who called themselves the Midnight Society.

They would tell scary stories based on fairytales and urban legends…There was a reboot in 1999, but it only lasted one season. If you thought the 90’s series was scary, you can bet your pants this new movie will terrify you as the writer is the same guy who penned “it.”