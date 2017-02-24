Are you Freckle-Free?

Freckle tattoos are apparently a trend that many are getting on board with… Ironic, I’ve spent a lot of my life trying to cover up my freckles with foundation…

A freckle-free person often has to put up with their freckled friends bashing their freckles and saying they wish they didn’t have them. Finally, you poor freckle-less souls may be able to stop wishing and start having….

“Freckling,” as it’s professionally called, is a process in which a cosmetic tattoo artist inks natural looking dots onto the face that will eventually blend in with the person’s skin tone.

When first tattooed across the nose and cheeks the ink appears dark and slightly raised, but it gradually fades to a more natural tone over the course of a few months.

Eventually the tattoos will fade completely, so if you end up hating the way you look freckled up (not everyone can pull them off, to be fair), you’re not permanently left to deal with the horror of your beauty mistakes.

More on freckle face!