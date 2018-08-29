Aretha Franklin’s Private Funeral Will Be Broadcast!

The queen of soul, Aretha Franklin continues to lie in state at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American history in Detroit today ahead of her funeral August 31st.

The funeral will be private for family and close friends. The singer will be remembered in song with many artists sets to perform including Stevie Wonder, Jennifer Hudson, Yolanda Adams and Jennifer Holliday and now Ariana Grande!

Later this year, Franklin will be honoured at an all-star tribute concert organized by iconic music industry exec Clive Davis. The concert is set to take place Nov. 14 at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Despite Aretha’s funeral being private- Fox and CNN will broadcast parts of the services starting at 10 am on Friday…