Ariana Grande has indefinitely suspended her world tour in the wake of the terrorist bombing in England

She was scheduled to perform this Thursday and London and has decided for now to put the entire European tour on hold. She was scheduled to perform in England, Belgium, Poland, Germany and Switzerland.

Ariana Grande Just made a statement via twitter a few hours ago saying…

Ariana Grande

@ArianaGrande

broken. from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don’t have words.

Ariana’s manager, Scooter Braun, said, “We mourn the lives of children and loved ones taken by this cowardly act,” adding, “We ask all of you to hold the victims, their families, and all those affected in your hearts and prayers.”