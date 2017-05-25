Ariana Grande makes an incredible gesture after Manchester tragedy

It’s being reported that Ariana Grande has reached out to the families of the Manchester attack victims, and offered to cover funeral expenses.

Ariana has been quiet since the tragedy, but wrote on a heartfelt tweet late Monday evening…

Grande has suspended her ‘Dangerous Woman Tour’, and there has been no word yet on when it will resume.

Katy Perry, Lorde, Lana Del Rey, Imagine Dragons, Shawn Mendes and The Chainsmokers are not bowing to the terrorists and are fully committed to performing in England this weekend at a huge festival.