Ariana Grande releases “Over the Rainbow” as charity single…

Ariana Grande has released a cover of The Wizard of Oz song Somewhere Over the Rainbow as a charity single to raise money for the Manchester benefit.

The singer performed the song on Sunday during the tribute concert One Love Manchester, which she staged in support of the victims of the Manchester Arena attack.

All profits of Over the Rainbow, which is available to buy now, will go to the victims of the attack. The release was requested by Grande’s fans after her performance at the weekend.