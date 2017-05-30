Ariana Grande Returning To Manchester For Benefit Concert

After the tragedy that occurred at her last show, fans thought Ariana Grande would take a long break from performing on stage. Instead, she is returning to Manchester this weekend to host a benefit concert in honour of all the victims and their families.

Many artists have reached out to Grande and sent their love to the people of Manchester. Joining her at the One Love Manchester benefit concert are Coldplay, Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, Niall Horan and Pharrell Williams.

For more information on the event, check out Grande’s Instagram post below.