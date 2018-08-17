Ariana Grande’s Outstanding Tribute To Aretha Franklin!
Incredible!
The World continues to mourn the loss of a musical legend, Aretha Franklin. Ariana Granda struggled through a tribute to the late singer during a taped appearance on The Tonight Show…
Ariana was booked to do a sketch with Jimmy Fallon and was not scheduled to sing, however; after the news that Aretha Franklin has died, she agreed. Ariana opened with “You make me feel like a natural woman”… The show will air tonight!
— Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) August 16, 2018
Thank you @ArianaGrande and @theRoots for putting together a beautiful opening of our show honoring our friend, the legendary Aretha Franklin. I know it’s a big night for Ariana – but this is what great people do when they know we need them to be there for us. #ArianaOnFallon
— jimmy fallon (@jimmyfallon) August 17, 2018