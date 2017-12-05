Listen Live

Arm Injury in Barrie Lockup Not the Fault of Police, Says SIU

Man Suffered Seizure In Jail Cell

The Barrie Police Service has been cleared of wrongdoing after a man was injured while in a jail cell. The SIU got involved back on October 27th, when police took a man to RVH with an arm injury. The man was initially arrested by police three days prior over allegations of a domestic incident, and was transported to the courthouse cells for a bail hearing when the SIU says he spun around and fell over. The Special Investigations Unit has since determined the man suffered a seizure while in a bail court lockup and injuring himself in the process.

