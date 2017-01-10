Armed Hold-Up In Stayner

OPP are looking for a suspect in armed robbery last night at the Rexall Pharmacy on Highway 26 in Stayner. A man, armed with a knife, demanded drugs around 6:20pm. The suspect is described as:

white

40-50 years of age

skinny build

large nose and poor complexion

was wearing a black knitted toque, a black hoodie style sweater, black jacket and jeans

Anyone with information is asked to contact Huronia West O.P.P. at (705) 429-3575, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit your information online at www.crimestopperssdm.com