Listen Live

Arnold took an epic shoot at Trump on twitter

Ellen broke her finger doing what? Demi Lovato pics leaked online...

By Dirt/Divas

Arnold took a shoot at Trump yesterday in a twitter message…The Terminator took to social media to criticize the president’s approval ratings a few weeks after Trump slamed Schwarzenegger’s Celebrity Apprentice ratings.  Schwarzenegger posted a video on Twitter referencing a new Gallup poll that showed Trump’s approval rating at 39 per cent, down 6 points from a week earlier.  Schwarzenegger tells Trump, “The ratings are in and you got swamped.” Schwarzenegger also criticized Trump’s proposed budget cuts, including to after-school programs.

 

Ellen broke her finger doing what?

Ellen Degeneres is using her platform to raise awareness to a very, very special group of people: LIGHTWEIGHTS.  It’s safe to say that Ellen’s a lightweight. After having 2 glasses of wine, she fell into a door and broke her finger. She was then sent to the hospital at UCLA, and doctors snapped her finger right back into place.

 

Demi Lovato pics leaked online

A photo of Demi Lovato with her top unzipped and lying on a bed has been leaked online…The image has been circulating for the past few days on a number of adult websites…Three years ago Lovato had nude photos of her self and images of her and boyfriend Wilmer Valderrama lying in bed together leaked online ….

Related posts

Mel B loses her Spice!

Katy Perry ‘kissed a girl’ and ‘did more than that’

Ben Affleck has made a “positive recovery” after secretly seeking help for his alcohol addiction.