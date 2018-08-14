Around 200k People Attended Kempenfest in Barrie

Around 200,000 people took in Barrie’s 48th annual Kempenfest festival. Tom Aikins, Marketing and Entertainment co-ordinator, calls the attendance numbers “typical.” Aikins says vendors, exhibitors and consumers really appreciated the expanded layout they had this year.

Kempenfest weekend is here and it’s bigger than ever! Thanks The City of Barrie and Kempenfest for such a great festival!

Aikins says this year they hired a consultant who reviewed the event all weekend. “The consultant will report back to us in the Fall with recommendations on improving things even further as we prepare for our 50th annual event in 2020.

Kempenfest used both Centennial Beach and South Shore parks again this year which meant more food vendors and more room for the 375 artisans, crafts exhibitors and antique dealers.