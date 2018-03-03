Arrest made in Honey Harbour Break and Enter

OPP have arrested a man in connection with a recent break and enter.

Officers responded to a Honey Harbour area home Tuesday night after the homeowner encountered 3 men forcibly removing a motorcycle from an out building on the property.

The men prevented the home owner from trying to retrieve his property and left the scene.

A second incident on Wednesday saw a man threatened by another man in a parking lot in the Town of Midland; the suspect matched the description of one of the break and enter individuals.

A 24 year old Tay Township man faces numerous charges, including Trespassing at Night, Armed Robbery and Break & Enter.

He’ll appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Midland at a future date.