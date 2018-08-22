Arrest Made In Theft of Marine Batteries In Barrie

Barrie Police have arrested and charged one of two men wanted in connection with the theft of marine batteries from the parking lot at St Onge Recreation on Hart Drive. Surveillance video shows two men loading up a shopping cart with the batteries and wheeling them away early last Friday morning. The batteries were turned in for cash at a recycling depot on John Street. A 32-year-old Barrie man has been charged with Theft and Possession Of Property Obtained By Crime. The search continues for the second suspect. Two others may have been involved in the theft two days earlier of a pump from a boat. Anyone with information is asked to contact Constable L. Sawicki at 705-725-7025 ext. 2706, lsawicki@barriepolice.ca or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Suspect 2 is described as:

Male, darker complexion

Medium length black hair in a ponytail

Black beard

Wearing a brown plaid shirt, dark pants and brown shoes

Police have only limited descriptions of suspects 3 and 4.