Arrests Made After Rabbits Stolen

2 People charged by Grey County OPP

Police in Southgate Township made arrests this week, in connection to a crime they say was committed on a rabbit farm. They say 6 rabbits were stolen from Holstein Rabbit Farm on Grey road 109 on August 29th. Police now have 2 people in custody they say are responsible. A 25-year-old Mount Forrest man has been charged with Break and Enter and Disguise with Intent. Along side him a 27-year-old woman has been charged with Enter Premises When Entry Prohibited.

