Arson Charge Laid Following Barrie Waterfront Fire

Minor Fire Started Using Found Materials at Marina

A small fire at Barrie’s waterfront has one woman waiting for her day in court. City of Barrie Marina workers sprang into action around 2:00 Thursday afternoon, after they claim a disgruntled woman built a small fire out of nearby wood debris, old rags, and engine oil. One worker called 911, another used an extinguisher on the fire they say was made just a few feet from the marina fuel tanks. A 35-year-old Barrie woman was charged with Arson.

