Arson Suspected In Tiffin Street Fire

Police seeking male suspect

Barrie Police think a fire early Tuesday morning at Barrie Auto Wreckers on Tiffin Street was deliberately set. Video surveillance shows someone lurking in the rear of the lot around 2am. A short time later a vehicle is seen being driven toward a vacant property next door. By 3:15am it was engulfed by flames, the flames spreading to other vehicles. Police have since determined a man was picked up from a downtown location and dropped off near the auto wreckers around 2am. The suspect is described as:

  • white
  • tall, thin
  • wearing a baseball hat backwards, t-shirt, jeans, dark high top shoes and carrying a flashlight

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Constable Farrell at 705-725-7025, ext. 2715, afarrell@barriepolice.ca or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

 

 

