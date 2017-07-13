Artist brings Classic Disney characters into 2017

If you’re a Disney fan, these drawings from an English artist will surely make you smile.

Alt Disney pic.twitter.com/ItjnoAqKZx — Tom Ward Studio (@TomWardStudio) July 10, 2017

Alt Disney pic.twitter.com/cG2z4SEPOY — Tom Ward Studio (@TomWardStudio) July 11, 2017

Tom Ward, an artist based near London, U.K. has been posting these “alt-Disney illustrations” since Saturday and has been able to bring these classic characters into 2017 while addressing some very topical subjects.

Alt Disney pic.twitter.com/nGOJeeC7oQ — Tom Ward Studio (@TomWardStudio) July 10, 2017

Alt Disney pic.twitter.com/MJT42T86MN — Tom Ward Studio (@TomWardStudio) July 10, 2017

Mashable spoke to Tom Ward about this; “Disney characters are so iconic that I thought transporting them to our modern world could help us see it through new eyes, giving me an opportunity to communicate some issues I feel strongly about.”

Alt Disney pic.twitter.com/dav5d1Qj3D — Tom Ward Studio (@TomWardStudio) July 9, 2017

You can follow Tom on Instagram or Twitter.

CC image courtesy of Marc Levin via Flickr