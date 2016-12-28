Listen Live

Artist’s Tribute to All of 2016’s Celebrity Deaths

With A Few You May Have Forgotten

By Host Blogs, Kool Celebrities, Kool Headlines

Artist ‘christthebarker’s’ created this Beatles’ Sgt. Pepper album cover remake, with all of the celebrities we lost in 2016.

Some you will for sure remember; like Prince, Gene Wilder, Muhammad Ali, and more recently, Alan Thicke, George Michael, and Carrie Fisher, but the viral picture also pays homage to some celebrities you may have forgotten we lost this year…

 (Images Courtesy: Chris Barker/christhebarker.tumblr.com)

Related posts

Someone Started a GoFundMe Campaign to Protect Betty White from 2016

WATCH: 10 Year Old Girl With Autism Sing ‘Hallelujah’

LOOK: Tom Hanks Takes Headshot With Toronto Fan’s Headshot

WATCH: Jimmy Fallon, Paul McCartney & Cast of ‘SING’ Perform “Wonderful Christmastime”

WATCH: Painfully Awkward Interview With Jerry Lewis

TOP 20 CHRISTMAS EDITION DECEMBER 24TH, 2016

WATCH: Cruz Beckham Releases Video For “If Every Day Was Christmas”

PAGE’S 5: It’s NOT Christmas Till You’ve Watched These Movies

WATCH: Christmas Carpool Karaoke