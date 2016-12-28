Artist’s Tribute to All of 2016’s Celebrity Deaths

Artist ‘christthebarker’s’ created this Beatles’ Sgt. Pepper album cover remake, with all of the celebrities we lost in 2016.

Some you will for sure remember; like Prince, Gene Wilder, Muhammad Ali, and more recently, Alan Thicke, George Michael, and Carrie Fisher, but the viral picture also pays homage to some celebrities you may have forgotten we lost this year…

(Images Courtesy: Chris Barker/christhebarker.tumblr.com)