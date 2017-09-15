Listen Live

Assault Charge Laid on Ex-Boyfriend Said To Have Pulled a Knife

Assault Reported After The Fact

By News

A Bradford man is awaiting his day in court after an altercation in late August. A passerby intervened on August 21st, as police say the suspect was assaulting his ex-girlfriend outside a Bradford bar. Police claim the suspect pulled a knife to keep everyone at bay, then assaulted the woman a second time before she was able to get away. The woman reported the assault after the fact, as everyone had already left the area by the time police arrived. A 30-year-old man was taken into custody Thursday, facing Assault and Weapons-related charges.

Related posts

The Rap Sheet

Collingwood Challenging Residents to Plant a Tree… or 150

Bumper, and Friendship, Damaged in Barrie Crash

World Headlines

Friday’s Weather

Reward Increased To Five Grand Following Burned Raccoon’s Death

Woman Grabbed on Midland Trail

Hundreds of Pills Seized from Tottenham Home

Radar Detector Detector Gets Springwater Man In Hot Water