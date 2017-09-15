Assault Charge Laid on Ex-Boyfriend Said To Have Pulled a Knife

A Bradford man is awaiting his day in court after an altercation in late August. A passerby intervened on August 21st, as police say the suspect was assaulting his ex-girlfriend outside a Bradford bar. Police claim the suspect pulled a knife to keep everyone at bay, then assaulted the woman a second time before she was able to get away. The woman reported the assault after the fact, as everyone had already left the area by the time police arrived. A 30-year-old man was taken into custody Thursday, facing Assault and Weapons-related charges.