Assault Suspect Arrested Thanks To Alert Citizen

A sharp-eyed Barrie resident spotted the suspect wanted after a disturbance last Friday at St Louis Bar and Grill on Duckworth Street and called police leading to an arrest.

A woman matching the suspect’s description was seen Thursday afternoon at North Barrie Crossing Shopping Centre.

Barrie Police were on the scene quickly and arrested a 32-year-old Orangeville woman.

She’s been charged with Assault.

An employee at the restaurant was spat on while a woman was being escorted off the premises.