Assault With A Weapon In Huntsville

OPP are looking two suspects in an attack on a man Sunday morning on Main Street West in Huntsville.

A mans ays he was attacked from behind – hit twice on the head with what may have been a steel rod – as he walked along Main Street just before 6am. He fled to a nearby store and was taken to hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The suspects are described as:

white

late teens or early 20s

wearing dark clothing

They were last seen getting into an older model, white or grey SUV, driving south on Paget Lane.

Anyone with information should contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can also submit your information online at www.p3tips.com