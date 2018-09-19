10:30-11:15

Astronomy: A Student’s Journey

Margaret Ikape, a Masters student in Astronomy and Astrophysics at the University of Toronto, will be speaking about her research journey into the world of astronomy. She will be talking about the following:

-The universe, how big it is and how it’s still expanding

-The science behind our solar system and how astronomers are exploring its boundaries

-The galaxies, which are groups of stars that are separated by large areas of space

-How we live in the Galaxy called the Milky Way which is part of a cluster of around 3,000 galaxies called the Local Group