Attempted Murder, Robbery Charges Laid In Year-Old Home Invasion

Barrie Police have charged a 26-year-old Toronto man with Attempted Murder and Robbery related to a home invasion and shooting a year ago on Gunn Street. Police were called to the residence on April 10. They found a 60-year-old had suffered serious injuries in the altercation, which took place just before 11 am. A second suspect remains outstanding. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Barrie Police Homicide Unit at 705-725-7025 ext. 2160 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).