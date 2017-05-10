Attempted Theft Of Meat Caught on Video

Officers want to meet an attempted meat thief. The Barrie Police claim a man went into the Bryne Drive Zehrs on April 28th, and filled his basket with butcher department wares, saying he nonchalantly walked out of the store without paying. Loss Prevention officers stopped the man in the parking lot, but claim he ran off leaving his ill-gotten chops in the parking lot. They say he fled in a blue hatchback car. The suspect is described as:

Male

white

Heavy build

5’8”

Brown hair and unkempt looking

Wearing a dark t-shirt, jeans and wearing a white watch on left wrist.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Constable Hemington of the Barrie Police Service at 705-725-7025, ext.2763, khemington@barriepolice.ca or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS