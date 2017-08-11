Audio Books for dogs is a real thing

Before you go out and buy your dog a Kindle, why not try this….

click on the pooch! LISTEN TO THIS:

Audio books for dogs is the latest craze for our little fur babies…

Cesar Millan, the dog whisperer says that some dogs who are home alone tend to experience separation issues and have trouble staying relaxed.

Many pet owners have now turned to using audiobooks as a means of maintaining calm in dogs who are home alone waiting for their owners to return.

TOP FIVE BEST SELLERS OF AMAZON’S AUDIO BOOKS FOR DOGS

Stephen King’s “The Bark Tower”

“101 Dalmations”

“A Tail of Two Puppies”

“The Fetcher in the Rye”

“Catch 22… cats”