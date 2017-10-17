Listen Live

Auditor General Calling Province On Hydro Plan

A.G. Lysyk Says Plan Will cost Nearly $15B More Than Advertised

By News

Ontario’s hydro bill cuts are going to cost more than advertised, according to the province’s Auditor General. After pouring over the numbers, Bonnie Lysyk says the plan to cut our hydro bills by 25 per cent could cost about $39.4 billion over 30 years, versus the $25 billion Premier Wynne said it would be. The plan calls for the removal of a portion of our bills that would result in extra charges in the long term, including about $4 billion in what the Auditor General says is needless interest payments. The provincial government disagreed with the assessment, saying the books have been balanced in compliance with accounting standards.

