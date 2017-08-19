Listen Live

August 19 and 20, 2017

A Kool Cameo from the band that closes The Big Feastival this Sunday!

By Top 20

#20 Jocelyn Alice – Bound To You

#19 James Arthur – Say You Won’t Let Go

#18 Calvin Harris Feat. Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry & Big Sean – Feels

#17 Ed Sheeran – Shape Of You

#16 Bruno Mars – That’s What I Like

#15 Virginia To Vegas – Selfish

#14 Ed Sheeran – Castle On The Hill

#13 Charlie Puth – Attention

#12 Ria Mae – Bend

#11 Scott Helman – Kinda Complicated

#10 Niall Horan – Slow Hands

#9 Serena Ryder – Electric Love

#8 Hedley – Love Again

#7 Zedd Feat. Alessia Cara – Stay

#6 Kygo & Selena Gomez – It Ain’t Me

#5 The Chainsmokers & Coldplay – Something Just Like This

#4 Shawn Hook Feat. Vanessa Hudgens – Reminding Me

#3 Imagine Dragons – Believer

#2 Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Feat. Justin Bieber – Despacito

#1 Shawn Mendes – There’s Nothing Holding Me Back

KOOL CAMEO: Weezer – Beverly Hills

FUTURE HIT: P!nk – What About Us

Related posts

Odds and Ends, August 19 and 20

TOP 20 AUGUST 12th & 13th, 2017

Odds and Ends, Aug 5 and 6, 2017

Odds & Ends, July 22 and 23rd

July 22 and 23, 2017

Odds and Ends: July 15 and 16th

July 15 and 16, 2017

TOP 20 JULY 8th & 9th, 2017

Top 20 for July 1 and 2, 2017