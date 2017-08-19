August 19 and 20, 2017
A Kool Cameo from the band that closes The Big Feastival this Sunday!
#20 Jocelyn Alice – Bound To You
#19 James Arthur – Say You Won’t Let Go
#18 Calvin Harris Feat. Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry & Big Sean – Feels
#17 Ed Sheeran – Shape Of You
#16 Bruno Mars – That’s What I Like
#15 Virginia To Vegas – Selfish
#14 Ed Sheeran – Castle On The Hill
#13 Charlie Puth – Attention
#12 Ria Mae – Bend
#11 Scott Helman – Kinda Complicated
#10 Niall Horan – Slow Hands
#9 Serena Ryder – Electric Love
#8 Hedley – Love Again
#7 Zedd Feat. Alessia Cara – Stay
#6 Kygo & Selena Gomez – It Ain’t Me
#5 The Chainsmokers & Coldplay – Something Just Like This
#4 Shawn Hook Feat. Vanessa Hudgens – Reminding Me
#3 Imagine Dragons – Believer
#2 Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Feat. Justin Bieber – Despacito
#1 Shawn Mendes – There’s Nothing Holding Me Back
KOOL CAMEO: Weezer – Beverly Hills
FUTURE HIT: P!nk – What About Us