August 25th and 26th, 2018
Maroon 5 still has two songs on the countdown!
#20 Let You Be Right – Meghan Trainor
#19 Sit Next To Me – Foster The People
#18 Wait – Maroon 5
#17 Don’t Go Breaking My Heart – Backstreet Boys
#16 Lights Down Low – Max
#15 Kiss Me – Magic
#14 Whatever You Want – Pink
#13 Meant To Be – Bebe Rexha and Florida Georgia Line
#12 Back To You – Selena Gomez
#11 Ain’t Easy – Elijah Woods x Jamie Fine
#10 Never Be The Same – Camila Cabello
#9 Whatever It Takes – Imagine Dragons
#8 Growing Pains – Alessia Cara
#7 No Tears Left To Cry – Ariana Grande
#6 Not A Love Song – Bulow
#5 The Middle – Zedd, Maren Morris and Grey
#4 Delicate – Taylor Swift
#3 In My Blood – Shawn Mendes
#2 Body – Loud Luxury Feat. Brando
#1 Girls Like You – Maroon 5
KOOL Cameo: Despacito – Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber
Blast from the Past: Waiting For Tonight – Jennifer Lopez