August 26 and 27, 2017
Featuring a brand new song from Taylor Swift!
#20 Sam Hunt – Body Like A Back Road
#19 Jocelyn Alice – Bound To You
#18 Pink – What About Us
#17 Ed Sheeran – Shape Of You
#16 Calvin Harris Feat. Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry & Big Sean – Feels
#15 Scott Helman – Kinda Complicated
#14 Ed Sheeran – Castle On The Hill
#13 Serena Ryder – Electric Love
#12 Viriginia To Vegas – Selfish
#11 Charlie Puth – Attention
#10 Ria Mae – Bend
#9 Niall Horan – Slow Hands
#8 Hedley – Love Again
#7 Zedd Feat. Alessia Cara – Stay
#6 Chainsmokers & Coldplay – Something Just Like This
#5 Kygo & Selena Gomez – It Ain’t Me
#4 Shawn Hook Feat. Vanessa Hudgens – Reminding Me
#3 Imagine Dragons – Believer
#2 Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Feat. Justin Bieber – Despacito
#1 Shawn Mendes – There’s Nothing Holding Me Back
FUTURE HIT: Taylor Swift – Look What You Made Me Do
KOOL CAMEO: Bruno Mars – When I Was Your Man