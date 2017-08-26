Listen Live

August 26 and 27, 2017

Featuring a brand new song from Taylor Swift!

By Top 20

#20 Sam Hunt – Body Like A Back Road

#19 Jocelyn Alice – Bound To You

#18 Pink – What About Us

#17 Ed Sheeran – Shape Of You

#16 Calvin Harris Feat. Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry & Big Sean – Feels

#15 Scott Helman – Kinda Complicated

#14 Ed Sheeran – Castle On The Hill

#13 Serena Ryder – Electric Love

#12 Viriginia To Vegas – Selfish

#11 Charlie Puth – Attention

#10 Ria Mae – Bend

#9 Niall Horan – Slow Hands

#8 Hedley – Love Again

#7 Zedd Feat. Alessia Cara – Stay

#6 Chainsmokers & Coldplay – Something Just Like This

#5 Kygo & Selena Gomez – It Ain’t Me

#4 Shawn Hook Feat. Vanessa Hudgens – Reminding Me

#3 Imagine Dragons – Believer

#2 Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Feat. Justin Bieber – Despacito

#1 Shawn Mendes – There’s Nothing Holding Me Back

FUTURE HIT: Taylor Swift – Look What You Made Me Do

KOOL CAMEO: Bruno Mars – When I Was Your Man

Related posts

Odds and Ends, August 26 and 27

Odds and Ends, August 19 and 20

August 19 and 20, 2017

TOP 20 AUGUST 12th & 13th, 2017

Odds and Ends, Aug 5 and 6, 2017

Odds & Ends, July 22 and 23rd

July 22 and 23, 2017

Odds and Ends: July 15 and 16th

July 15 and 16, 2017