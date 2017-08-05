August 5 and 6, 2017
Despacito is kicked out of the top spot by....
#20 The Weeknd Feat. Daft Punk – I Feel It Coming
#19 Jocelyn Alice – Bound To You
#18 Miley Cyrus – Malibu
#17 Calvin Harris Feat. Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry & Big Sean
#16 James Arthur – Say You Won’t Let Go
#15 Bruno Mars – That’s What I Like
#14 Niall Horan – Slow Hands
#13 Virginia To Vegas – Selfish
#12 Hedley – Love Again
#11 Ed Sheeran – Castle On The Hill
#10 Alessia Cara Feat. Zedd – Stay
#9 Serena Ryder – Electric Love
#8 Ed Sheeran – Shape Of You
#7 Scott Helman – Kinda Complicated
#6 Shawn Hook Feat. Vanessa Hudgens – Reminding Me
#5 Imagine Dragons – Believer
#4 Kygo & Selena Gomez – It Ain’t Me
#3 The Chainsmokers Feat. Coldplay – Something Just Like This
#2 Luis Fonsi Feat. Daddy Yankee & Justin Bieber – Despacito
#1 Shawn Mendes – There’s Nothing Holding Me Back
KOOL CAMEO: The Trews – Highway Of Heroes
FUTURE HIT: Lights – Giants