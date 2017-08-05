August 5 and 6, 2017

#20 The Weeknd Feat. Daft Punk – I Feel It Coming

#19 Jocelyn Alice – Bound To You

#18 Miley Cyrus – Malibu

#17 Calvin Harris Feat. Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry & Big Sean

#16 James Arthur – Say You Won’t Let Go

#15 Bruno Mars – That’s What I Like

#14 Niall Horan – Slow Hands

#13 Virginia To Vegas – Selfish

#12 Hedley – Love Again

#11 Ed Sheeran – Castle On The Hill

#10 Alessia Cara Feat. Zedd – Stay

#9 Serena Ryder – Electric Love

#8 Ed Sheeran – Shape Of You

#7 Scott Helman – Kinda Complicated

#6 Shawn Hook Feat. Vanessa Hudgens – Reminding Me

#5 Imagine Dragons – Believer

#4 Kygo & Selena Gomez – It Ain’t Me

#3 The Chainsmokers Feat. Coldplay – Something Just Like This

#2 Luis Fonsi Feat. Daddy Yankee & Justin Bieber – Despacito

#1 Shawn Mendes – There’s Nothing Holding Me Back

KOOL CAMEO: The Trews – Highway Of Heroes

FUTURE HIT: Lights – Giants