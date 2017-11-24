Aurora Police Launch A Hockey Themed Distracted Driving Awareness Campaign

In Aurora Ontario, the police force has launched a pretty cool distracted driving awareness campaign using Canada’s favourite pass-time to get their message out!

Their campaign is called “Keep Your Head Up”- just like when playing hockey! In a Twitter post, York Police said “our officers really do give a puck”

Our officers really do give a puck. Keep your head up and don’t text and drive. pic.twitter.com/T4BtdFSh1G — York Regional Police (@YRP) November 22, 2017

Officers are hoping that people will get the message to keep your head up and don’t text and drive. Officers will be handing out these pucks as part of their campaign.

Drive Safe!