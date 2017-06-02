Austin Mayor Has Best Response to Complaint

The mayor of the city of Austin, Texas, received an email complaint about The Alamo Drafthouse, a local movie theatre, offering a women-only screening of the new Wonder Woman film. The Mayor’s response was amazing!

First, some of what the complaint email said:

-“I hope every man will boycott Austin and do what he can to diminish Austin and to cause damage to the city’s image.”

-“The notion of a woman hero is a fine example of women’s eagerness to accept the appearance of achievement without actual achievement.”

-“Name something invented by a woman! Achievements by the second rate gender pale in comparison to virtually everything great in human history was accomplished by men, not women.”

Steve Adler could have ignored such a hateful tirade but, the mayor of Austin responded perfectly and posted it on his official website. Here is his response in its entirety:

Dear Mr. Ameduri, I am writing to alert you that your email account has been hacked by an unfortunate and unusually hostile individual. Please remedy your account’s security right away, lest this person’s uninformed and sexist rantings give you a bad name. After all, we men have to look out for each other! Can you imagine if someone thought that you didn’t know women could serve in our combat units now without exclusion? What if someone thought you didn’t know that women invented medical syringes, life rafts, fire escapes, central and solar heating, a war-time communications system for radio-controlling torpedoes that laid the technological foundations for everything from Wi-Fi to GPS, and beer? And I hesitate to imagine how embarrassed you’d be if someone thought you were upset that a private business was realizing a business opportunity by reserving one screening this weekend for women to see a superhero movie. You and I are serious men of substance with little time for the delicate sensitivities displayed by the pitiful creature who maligned your good name and sterling character by writing that abysmal email. I trust the news that your email account has been hacked does not cause you undue alarm and wish you well in securing your account. And in the future, should your travels take you to Austin, please know that everyone is welcome here, even people like those who wrote that email whose views are an embarrassment to modernity, decency, and common sense. Yours sincerely, Steve Adler

*Mic drop*

Image of Alamo Drafthouse courtesy of Mike Prosser Flikr