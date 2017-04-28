Austin Powers 4?

Mike Myers and director Jay Roach are working on concepts for a fourth Austin Powers movie. Austin Powers debuted on May 2, 1997, the sequel, Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me, hit theaters in 1999, and was followed by 2002’s Austin Powers: Gold Member, co-starring Beyonce. All three films were directed by Jay Roach. Celebrating the 20th anniversary of the first Austin Powers film, Myers and Roach regrouped with Elizabeth Hurley, Robert Wagner, and Seth Green for a The Hollywood Reporter chat, and asked if a fourth film was on the horizon, Roach said, “We have talked about it for 15 years. Until Mike feels like he has a concept that earns a fourth, it won’t happen. But if it did, we have all agreed that we would be delighted to get back into it.”

The Simpsons make fun of Donald Trumps first 100 days in office on season 28!

Heineken may have gotten it right.

The beer distributor released a new politically-charged ad on Thursday, titled “Open Your World,” which has been more well received than Pepsi’s “Live For Now” commercial starring Kendall Jenner. Rather than merely attaching their product to themes of “#Resistance,” Heineken attempts to sit people down who are on the opposite end of the spectrum in regards to issues such as feminism, and transgender rights and simply asks them to do one thing — talk.

Remember this moment in television history?

It happened 20 years ago. Ellen DeGeneres put her career on the line when she and her TV character came out. On today’s Ellen, she’ll commemorate the 20th anniversary of the “Puppy Episode.” Special guests include Oprah Winfrey, Laura Dern and more!