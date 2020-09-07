Avril Lavigne Announces First New Music in 5 years

Avril has written an emotional letter to her fans announcing a new album and a new single coming soon!

In the letter, she writes:

Five years have gone by since I released my last album. I spent the last few years at home sick fighting Lyme Disease. Those were the worst years of my life as I went through both physical and emotional battles.

Her new single, “Head Above Water”, will be released September 19th.

In addition to new music, she is using her platform to educate people on Lyme Disease. She says,

People aren’t aware that Lyme must be treated almost immediately. Often if they are aware, they go untreated simply because they can’t get a Lyme diagnosis! And even when they do get a diagnosis, a lot of times they simply can’t afford the treatment.

My Foundation wants to be sure that doesn’t happen as often as it does, so on our website, we’re now providing Lyme prevention resources, and links so you can connect with Lyme Literate doctors (that have learned how to correctly diagnose this disease and provide treatment as quickly as possible). Soon we’ll be announcing an alliance with top scientific teams that will accelerate Lyme research. And we’re about to launch an initiative that YOU can help us with – so that together, we can help more individuals affected by Lyme Disease get the treatment they desperately need to come out the other side of this insidious disease.