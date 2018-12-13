Avril Lavigne Has Announced A New Album And A New Song!

Avril Lavigne announced that a new album is coming called “Head Above Water” and it will be available on February 15th!

The second single was released called “Tell Me its Over” and there’s a new video also. (below)

Avril says the new song is “an anthem about being strong, finally putting your foot down and closing the door on a relationship that you know is wrong after time and time again of falling for their games.”

Her sixth studio album was in spired by female greats like Ella Fitzgerald, Billie Holiday, Etta James and Aretha Franklin. And you can hear the influence in the new song!