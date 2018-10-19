Listen Live

Avril Lavigne Says That She Thinks About Her Ex Chad Kroeger Every Time She Pees!

That's one way to remember your ex?

By Dirt/Divas

Avril Lavigne says that she thinks about her ex husband Chad Kroeger often- in fact; every time she pees…Why?  Well Avril has a the star constellation tattooed on her thigh to remember her ex by…

Avril admits that they were drunk when they got matching constellation tattoos and Avril didn’t realize what she had done until the next morning when she went for a pee. So every time she sits to pee- there’s Chad…

The two hooked up 2012 when they were recording music together and quickly turned their coupling into a marriage that went bad quickly!  They do however; remain friends!

