Awesome Turkey Leftover Recipes
Turkey… Yes, it’s delicious, but when you cook a 30lb bird and are left with over half, you can get tired of straight turkey really quick! So let’s turn those turkey leftovers into delicious creations.
1. Southwestern Turkey Soup
This recipe adds an interesting twist to turkey leftovers by completely changing up the flavors, which is exactly what everyone needs after Christmas!
See the recipe here: CLICK HERE
2. Turkey Pot Pie
This is just straight up comfort food… A fan favourite if you will, and an incredibly easy way to use up ALL of your left overs and make one big Pot Pie! Better yet, make these pies into individual ceramic dishes and give everyone their own little pie!
See the recipe here: CLICK HERE
3. Easy Pulled Turkey Tacos
If you’re a taco fan, get in here! Swap out your regular tacos for some shredded turkey tacos to use up those left overs.
See the recipe here: CLICK HERE
4. Turkey Spring Rolls
Perfect for a day after Christmas lunch! These turkey spring rolls are easy, fresh and have a really yummy, zingy dressing to go along with them!
See the recipe here: CLICK HERE
5. Or, you could always go with a classic… or should I call it, the Moist Maker?
In the episode of Friends where Ross makes his famous (and enormous) Turkey leftover sandwich, his is technically from Thanksgiving, but whatever, it’s still turkey.
See the recipe here: CLICK HERE
ENJOY!