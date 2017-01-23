Listen Live

Aziz Ansari Delivered The Perfect Post-Trump Monologue On SNL

Ansari Delivered The Perfect Post-Trump Monologue on Saturday

Aziz Ansari hosted SNL on Saturday, the first monologue in the Donald Trump era. It was a big opportunity, and Ansari delivered.

It was the most divisive inauguration in recent history, and Ansari didn’t back down on any of the major issues. The comedian and star of the Netflix series Master of None tackled racism, sexism, misogyny and xenophobia in his opening monologue, and it could not have been more perfect.

Watch below.

