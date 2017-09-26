B.o.B Started a GoFundMe Page To Prove Earth Is Flat
His rapping career is flat, why not prove that the earth is too…
Like many sadly, this guy is convinced that the world is flat…Last year the rapper jumped on the “earth is flat” bandwagon” via twitter and it appears that he’s determined to prove science wrong.
And to prove this, he has started a GoFundMe page to find Earth’s curve and see if our planet is actually round…
B.o.B is hoping to raise $200,000 to send multiple satellites into space in order to see and disprove what science and technology have already confirmed…
So far, he’s raised $255.
— B.o.B (@bobatl) September 21, 2017
The cities in the background are approx. 16miles apart… where is the curve ? please explain this pic.twitter.com/YCJVBdOWX7
— B.o.B (@bobatl) January 25, 2016