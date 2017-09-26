B.o.B Started a GoFundMe Page To Prove Earth Is Flat

Like many sadly, this guy is convinced that the world is flat…Last year the rapper jumped on the “earth is flat” bandwagon” via twitter and it appears that he’s determined to prove science wrong.

And to prove this, he has started a GoFundMe page to find Earth’s curve and see if our planet is actually round…

B.o.B is hoping to raise $200,000 to send multiple satellites into space in order to see and disprove what science and technology have already confirmed…

So far, he’s raised $255.