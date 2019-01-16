BA5 Event
This month’s BA5 event location is Jack’s Urban Jungle
You won’t want to miss out on the first BA5 of the year at “Canada’s Indoor Adventure Park”!
Join in on a great business networking opportunity; while trying out a wide selection of activities from climbing, zorbing, zip-lining and more!
Delicious appetizers will be served, a cash-bar will be open and prizes will be won!
Charity Partner: Heart & Stroke Foundation
For over 60 years, Heart & Stroke has been dedicated to fighting heart disease and stroke. Our work has saved thousands of lives and improved the lives of millions of others.