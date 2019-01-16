Listen Live

BA5 Event

  • January 16, 2019
  • Jacks Urban Jungle, Barrie

This month’s BA5 event location is Jack’s Urban Jungle

You won’t want to miss out on the first BA5 of the year at “Canada’s Indoor Adventure Park”!
Join in on a great business networking opportunity; while trying out a wide selection of activities from climbing, zorbing, zip-lining and more!

Delicious appetizers will be served, a cash-bar will be open and prizes will be won!

Charity Partner: Heart & Stroke Foundation

For over 60 years, Heart & Stroke has been dedicated to fighting heart disease and stroke. Our work has saved thousands of lives and improved the lives of millions of others.

