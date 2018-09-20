Baby Boom In Erie PA, After Historic Snow Storm Last December

There is a huge Baby Boom in Erie, PA after a historic Christmastime snow storm hit the area leaving people stuck indoors for days…

Nine months later, hundreds of babies have been born this month so far. The UPMC Hamot Medical Centre had a “Snow

Babies” celebration showing off a few of the new Borns.

The hospital usually delivers around 180 babies per month, and in the first two weeks of September there has already been 120 births…

There has been so many ladies going into labour that the hospital has asked for help from other medical centres in the surrounding areas!