Baby Gender Reveal Gone Wrong

Grandpa takes it on the chin...

By Darryl on the Drive

Gender reveal parties are a major hot trend today. It’s a chance to have all of your friends and family join you to find out whether it’s a boy or girl. Each party is creatively different with the reveal.

A Northern California couple hosted a baseball themed reveal with the soon-to-be Dad at bat and soon-to-be Mom as the pitcher. The star of the party however, was Grandpa…

Biggest fail, but we’re having a BOY!!!💙

A post shared by b_sarge🍪 (@b_sarge) on

I realize the pitch was a little high and not to Dad’s liking but you ALWAYS swing in a situation like this!

The slow-motion view is even better…

