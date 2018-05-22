Baby Gender Reveal Gone Wrong

Gender reveal parties are a major hot trend today. It’s a chance to have all of your friends and family join you to find out whether it’s a boy or girl. Each party is creatively different with the reveal.

A Northern California couple hosted a baseball themed reveal with the soon-to-be Dad at bat and soon-to-be Mom as the pitcher. The star of the party however, was Grandpa…

I realize the pitch was a little high and not to Dad’s liking but you ALWAYS swing in a situation like this!

The slow-motion view is even better…