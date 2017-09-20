Baby on the way for Breaking Bad star

Breaking Bad actor Aaron Paul and his wife Lauren Parsekian are about to become first time parents…. The couple announced the news on instagram yesterday with a photo showing Lauren’s baby bump and another of her sonogram with side by sides of their baby pics…

Aaron did not reveal Lauren’s due date.

The couple met at the Coachella Music Festival in Indio, California and may be planning a music festival-themed baby shower for their little one in the near future.