Baby Shark Has Entered The Top 100 Billboard Charts!

The Baby Shark song has been around for decades and is a song, like most children’s songs- where you participate by using your hands and arms to dance!

Thanks to the South Korean video that went viral last year, the kids song has now made its way onto the billboard hot 100 charts sitting at #32! The song is ahead of the likes of Miley Cyrus and Ellie Goulding currently!

To be fair, the track might be climbing because of the removal of popular Christmas songs! The song was downloaded about 300,000 last week.

If you’re wondering where did “Baby Shark” come from? It originated in Germany in 2007!