Baby Shark Is Heading To Netflix

WARNING: The company responsible for the viral ear worm “Baby Shark” are working on a TV show for Netflix! The “Baby Shark” Dance now has over 2 billion views on YouTube putting it in one of the most watched videos ever!

Bloomberg reports that the South Korean YouTube channel is planning on releasing short videos via Netflix, a cartoon series, and eventually a musical.

The content being created is for kids between the ages of 5 and 8 and instead of sharks, this time again the focus will be on Penguins!