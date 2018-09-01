Back to School Tips

Tuesday is back to school for students across Simcoe County.

Barrie Police want to remind everyone to safely share the roads with pedestrians, cyclists and school buses.

Older Students and Teenagers should:

Never text, talk and walk. Walk with your head up!

Always move out of the way of others and to the side of the walkway if you must text or talk

Never cross or walk into the street while using an electronic device

Never walk with your head phones on

Always be aware of your surroundings, especially in congested areas

Children who choose to ride their bicycles should:

Walk on sidewalks where available

Always cross at intersections

Always wear a helmet when riding a bicycle

Always walk your bicycle across a roadway

When crossing at intersections without signals or crossing guards, children should:

Stop before stepping into the road

Increase your visibility and indicate your crossing intention to motorists

Look in all directions before crossing

Stop, Look and Listen for traffic

Cross safely when the road is clear

Walk, don’t run, across the road

Where possible, use the buddy system

When crossing intersections with signals, children should:

Push the pedestrian button (where they exist)

Wait for the pedestrian walk sign

Increase visibility and indicate your cross intention to motorists

Stop, Look and Listen for traffic

Watch for turning cars or trucks

Cross safely when the road is clear

Walk, don’t run across the road

Motorists