Back to School Tips
With students across Simcoe County back in class Tuesday, Barrie Police want everyone to share the road safely
Tuesday is back to school for students across Simcoe County.
Barrie Police want to remind everyone to safely share the roads with pedestrians, cyclists and school buses.
Older Students and Teenagers should:
- Never text, talk and walk. Walk with your head up!
- Always move out of the way of others and to the side of the walkway if you must text or talk
- Never cross or walk into the street while using an electronic device
- Never walk with your head phones on
- Always be aware of your surroundings, especially in congested areas
Children who choose to ride their bicycles should:
- Walk on sidewalks where available
- Always cross at intersections
- Always wear a helmet when riding a bicycle
- Always walk your bicycle across a roadway
When crossing at intersections without signals or crossing guards, children should:
- Stop before stepping into the road
- Increase your visibility and indicate your crossing intention to motorists
- Look in all directions before crossing
- Stop, Look and Listen for traffic
- Cross safely when the road is clear
- Walk, don’t run, across the road
- Where possible, use the buddy system
When crossing intersections with signals, children should:
- Push the pedestrian button (where they exist)
- Wait for the pedestrian walk sign
- Increase visibility and indicate your cross intention to motorists
- Stop, Look and Listen for traffic
- Watch for turning cars or trucks
- Cross safely when the road is clear
- Walk, don’t run across the road
Motorists
- Head up, phone down
- Be aware of school zone signage
- Reduce speed in school zones
- Be ready to stop at all times
- Always try to make eye contact with children waiting to cross the road
- Be patient and wait for children to complete their crossing before proceeding
- Stop when directed to do so by a crossing guard